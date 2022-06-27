Maddie & Tae are opening a new musical chapter with the release of their song, "Every Night Every Morning."

The song is the first taste of new music since the release of their nine-track EP, Through the Madness, Vol. 1, and it will appear on the second volume of the project.

"Every Night Every Morning" opens on a bouncy, acoustic intro with hints of steel guitar. The duo's Maddie Font then kicks off the first verse, taking listeners into a casual conversation between a couple talking about their day and considering what to drink for the night. The couple then begins to talk about the strength of their relationship, and the song's female character cements her love for her partner in the chorus.

"Every night and every morning / I fall all over again and again and you don't even know it / Baby, if you're wonderin' when you hold me / If I still feel forever / Only every night and every morning," the duo sings.

The duo's Taylor Kerr provides harmony which accompanies Font through the chorus, the second verse and the rest of the song. The tune features somewhat of a throwback style with its acoustic guitar, light percussion, pedal steel and floating rhythm. As a whole, the song serves as a celebration of the everyday love stories that last a lifetime.

"Every Night Every Morning" was co-written by Maddie & Tae along with Jonathan Singleton and Brock Berryhill. It was produced by Derek Wells and Jimmy Robbins. The song is set to appear on the duo's Through the Madness, Vol. 2, which will be released later this year.

The first half of the project, Through the Madness, Vol. 1, was released in January and features their 2021 single, "Woman You Got."