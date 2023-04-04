The Maddie & Tae family is about to get a little bit bigger! Maddie Font, one half of the country duo, is pregnant with her first child with husband Jonah Font.

The couple are expecting to welcome a baby boy in September 2023, according to a report from People. Font also shared the news in an Instagram post, where she debuted her baby bump with two maternity shots and wore a blue sweater dress in celebration of her baby boy.

"Jonah & I are over the moon and feel so blessed we get to be this little man's parents," the singer writes.

Additionally, she dishes to People about how she broke the news to her husband.

"We found out in early January that we were expecting. I surprised Jonah with a little card and the positive tests when he got home from work," Font says. "... We are so excited to become parents! We've always wanted babies, so it is surreal that this chapter is beginning for us. We feel so grateful that God chose us to be this sweet little boy's parents."

Font and her duo partner, Taylor Kerr, are best friends — and in fact, Font says that her bandmate suspected her pregnancy even before she confirmed it.

"Oddly enough, my duo partner Tae had a feeling I was pregnant before I even knew!" she reveals. Kerr is a mom to 1-year-old daughter Leighton Grace, and Font was by her side every step of the way through an early delivery and extended stay for little Leighton in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). These days, Leighton is home, happy and healthy, and Font still has the same aunt bond with the little girl that Kerr will soon have with Font's son.

Maddie Font — previously Maddie Marlow — married her now-husband in 2019. The couple are high school sweethearts, and Jonah gave her a promise ring when they were 17 years old, before she moved to Nashville to pursue her country career. They got engaged in 2018.