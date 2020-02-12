Tae Dye of Maddie & Tae and Josh Kerr initially found common ground the way many musicians do: via their songwriting.

Kerr is a musician, songwriter and producer who has worked with Kelsea Ballerini, Keith Urban and Abby Anderson, and also co-wrote Maddie & Tae's "Bathroom Floor." Naturally, through sessions like the one for the latter tune, Dye and Kerr became friends, although defining their relationship took some time.

"I call it the "Friends Don't" dance," Dye tells Taste of Country, referencing a Maddie & Tae song. "We went on our first date and, I think, four months later, put a label on it. You try to resist love and it's like, 'Gotcha!'"

The couple's relationship first surfaced on Instagram in April of 2018, and the pair became engaged on Sept. 2, 2019. Dye posted a series of photos on Instagram featuring the actual proposal, as well as her kissing Kerr and jumping playfully on his back. "Can’t wait to love you forever Joshua Peter Kerr," she wrote along with the sweet snaps, while Kerr, in turn, posted on his Instagram, "Bought the house. Got the ring. Asked her dad. Got the girl," along with two ring emojis.

Dye had a riotous bachelorette party (planned by Marlow, naturally) in early February, in advance of her upcoming wedding. Now that they're engaged, however, Dye and Kerr have no plans to stop collaborating.

"Honestly, I was not sure how it was gonna go. I had been in relationships before where they were also in music and I didn’t want anything to cross. I was like, 'You do your thing and I’m gonna do mine,'" she told the Boot in October of 2019. "But with Josh, it was effortless. I think the reason is because we started writing before we were ever in a relationship or even thought of that.

"The writing relationship was there, and then came the real relationship," she adds. "It just feels natural."