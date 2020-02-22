Tae Dye + Josh Kerr Are Married

Maddie & Tae singer Tae Dye and Nashville songwriter and producer Josh Kerr are married! The couple tied the knot on Friday (Feb. 21), according to People.

People confirms that Dye and Kerr's wedding took place in Nashville, Tenn. Further details about the couple's big day, however, are scarce.

Kerr mentioned the couple would be married soon with a pair of Instagram posts on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). “I found the other half of my heart when I got to know yours. Happy v day my love. Can’t wait to marry you next week T,” he captioned a video of the pair singing together.

Dye and Kerr have been together since at least April of 2019. They got engaged on Sept. 2 of that year. The pair started out as friends and had been writing music together before before they ever become a couple, and Dye says that both their writing and romantic relationships just feel natural.

"Honestly, I was not sure how it was gonna go. I had been in relationships before where they were also in music and I didn’t want anything to cross. I was like, 'You do your thing and I’m gonna do mine,'" she told the Boot in October. "But with Josh, it was effortless.”