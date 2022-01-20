Maddie & Tae singer Tae Dye's baby was born on Monday (Jan. 17). The little girl arrived very early, but is "beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of," a post on the country duo's social media shares.

When Tae Dye and husband Josh Kerr revealed they were pregnant last November, they pegged spring 2022 as the arrival date. However, last month Dye was put on bedrest in the hospital, when their baby was 24 weeks gestation.

One week ago, the couple indicated that their daughter would be arriving early, and indeed she did. Leighton Grace Kerr was was born at 2 lbs., 5 oz.

"She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy," a caption alongside four pictures notes. "We already can't wait for the day we get to take her home."

Leighton Grace is 26-year-old Dye and 31-year-old Kerr's first baby together. They married in February 2021.

The set of pictures show the new mom and dad looking at their daughter in the NICU lovingly and holding her tiny feet and hands. Given that Dye was admitted to the hospital with the baby at 24 weeks, she was born between 28 and 30 weeks. Full-term is 40 weeks.

Because of Dye's bedrest, Maddie & Tae needed to cancel their CMT Next Women of Country Tour, scheduled for this month. The duo have a new EP called Through the Madness Vol. 1, set for release on Jan. 28.

In the comments of his Instagram post, Kerr reveals how emotional the experience has been. "It’s the last picture for me," he says, with a watery-eye emoji. His followers agree.