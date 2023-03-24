Luke Combs’ new 18-song album Gettin’ Old is out now, and it features “Take You With Me,” a heartfelt song about fatherhood and a tribute to his son.

Combs wrote the song alongside James McNair and Rob Williford, and the tender tune finds a future Combs reminiscing on the good times spent with his son, Tex Lawrence, and the lessons he imparted to him along the way.

“Daddy, what's that mean, that little turtle and a rabbit? / He sat me in that seat, showed me the wheel and how to grab it / He said, ‘I'll work the pedals if you climb up on my knee / I'll take you with me,’” Combs recalls in the first verse.

Throughout the song, the singer also reflects on other fond father-son memories he’s shared with his child, all rooted in a deep yearning to relive those precious days.

“If it was up to me, we'd do everything together / And when you're young like that, you think those days last forever / Didn't know back then how much those words would mean / ‘I'll take you with me,’” Combs notes in the chorus.

Combs announced on March 20 that he and his wife Nicole are expecting their second child. In that surprise announcement post, he also treated fans to a preview of “Take You With Me."

Of Gettin' Old, Combs shares that it’s “about the stage of life I’m in right now. One that I’m sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through.”

He adds, “It’s about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy.”

Combs will launch his highly anticipated World Tour on Saturday (March 25). The 35-date trek will kick off in Arlington, Texas, before hitting various cities in the U.S. and other countries including Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Germany and France. Combs’ final show for this leg will take place in London on Oct. 19.