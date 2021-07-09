Country superstar Luke Combs delivers again with his new single “Cold as You.” The king of solid lyrical hooks surprises listeners when he sings this one: “drinkin’ beer almost as cold as you.”

According to the song, the go-to move for a guy who’s been hurt by a girl is to take up residence in a dive bar. In fact, Combs offers a convincing list of reasons to do it: For example, there's "Whiskey River" on the jukebox and plenty of cold beer to go around.

Driving guitars and highly memorable melodies roll up and down as the song goes on. Combs co-wrote "Cold as You" with Jonathan Singleton, Shane Minor and Randy Montana; he, Singleton and and Chip Matthews produced it.

Combs is looking to earn his 12th consecutive No. 1 single with "Cold as You." His 11th-straight chart-topper was "Forever After All," and the streak dates back to the very start of his career.

Luke Combs' "Cold as You" Lyrics:

It's junked-out joint off a backroad / A blinkin' window sign with an arrow / A gravel Iot chock full of toolbox trucks / Makin' their happy hour way home ...

When guys like me lose girls like you / That's where we run to ...

They got ...

Chorus:

"Whiskey River" on a jukebox / A honky-tonk sawdust dance floor / A neon, five o'clock broke clock / And plenty damn many when you want one more / This broke-heart fool on an old barstool / Drinkin' beer almost as cold as you ...

A bunch of good-time numbers on the stall door / A picture of you on the dart board / Them cinderblock walls ain't ever been cleaned / Still ain't as dirty as you done me

Repeat Chorus

When guys like me lose girls like you / That's where we run to ...

We got ...

Repeat Chorus

Cold as you ...

