Luke Bryan's latest single, "Down to One," is a mellow love song tinged with R&B, reminiscent of his early-to-mid-2010s catalog, and the track now has a music video that adds visuals as lush and spine-tingling as the tune's lyrics.

In the video, Bryan takes a backseat to a young couple who wander in and out of beautifully executed romantic scenes guaranteed to get anyone in the mood for love, including a gorgeous moonlight night and a walk along the seashore. Bryan himself grooves along, smiling to the camera, in a field with a backdrop of sunset-lit mountains.

Bryan premiered the clip on Facebook for fans on Monday evening (Feb. 1). Fans can currently watch the whole video there.

"A hot summer night like this never gets old," Bryan notes of his new video.

"Down to One" is the fourth single from Bryan's latest studio album, 2020's Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. It follows three chart-toppers: "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita."

While a music video premiere is a momentous way to usher in a new month, Bryan has more big things in store for February: The singer returns for yet another stint judging American Idol on ABC alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app