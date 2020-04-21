Luke Bryan and teenage country duo CB30 recently took a moment to share a cover of Jason Isbell's "Cover Me Up" on TikTok. Readers can watch it below.

Bryan is turning his quarantine into a beach vacation and a musical mentor workshop while he's holed up with his family and proteges Christian and Brody Clementi of CB30 at his home in Destin, Fla. To pass the time, Bryan has been jamming with the boys while they have been showing him the ropes on TikTok; Bryan has been on the platform since January, but he's really been getting the hang of it recently with the help of the Clementi brothers.

TikTok is the hottest social media app of the moment and has given rise to artists including Lil Nas X, as well as served as a platform for multiple dance challenges to keep users busy during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Bryan and CB30's first TikTok video together had them dancing to "Why Is Everything Chrome (Lean Swag Rock Wit It)" by King Critical, and has garnered over 300,000 likes.

They quickly got back to their country roots, however, by putting their own spin on Isbell's "Cover Me Up" in a recent video. The three are seated on a couch in Bryan's beach house as they belt out the chorus of "Cover Me Up" with both Bryan and Christian Clementi on guitar.

"Cover Me Up" comes from Isbell's 2013 album Southeastern. Mainstream country music fans may remember Morgan Wallen's wildly popular cover; Jake Hoot, the 2019 champion of The Voice, also covered the song during his time on the TV singing competition.

