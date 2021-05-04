Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will return in June with a new, Dave Cobb-produced project, A Few Stars Apart. It's inspired by Nelson's experiences during the first few weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which he spent hunkered down with his family in Texas.

"I'm from what one might say is the ultimate road family -- I've been on the road my entire life," says Nelson, who is the son of country legend Willie Nelson. "I've never been anywhere longer than three months, and suddenly, [during quarantine], here we are, the four of us together.

"And thank God we were together," the younger Nelson continues of his father, mother Annie and brother Micah. "We had a lot of really important bonding during that time. And I have to say, as terrible as the pandemic has been in so many ways, for my inner peace, I was able to take a lot of good from this time."

Being able to celebrate family connections, and discovering a newfound sense of peace, quickly translated into musical inspiration. "I think I finally decided not to run from who I am and who I am destined to be. First and foremost, that's a songwriter," Nelson reflects.

"That's what this record means to me," he continues. "There's a story being told through the whole record. A story about connection and coming home."

That story kicks off with A Few Stars Apart's first single, "Perennial Bloom (Back to You)," a rousing, uptempo message of hope that focuses on the pandemic's more buoyant, optimistic revelations:

"Summer seed became my perennial bloom / Summer's healing coming soon / And the love between us as I lay with you / It sends me floating to the moon," Nelson sings in the song's chorus.

"Perennial Bloom (Back to You)" is one of 11 tracks on Nelson and his band's new project, which was recorded live on eight-track tape with a full backing band over a three-week stint in Nashville's RCA Studio A. A Few Stars Apart will be out in full on June 11, and is available for pre-order now.

Fantasy Recordings

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, A Few Stars Apart Tracklist:

1. "We’ll Be Alright"

2. "Perennial Bloom (Back to You)"

3. "Throwin’ Away Your Love"

4. "A Few Stars Apart"

5. "No Reason"

6. "Leave ‘Em Behind"

7. "Wildest Dream"

8. "Giving You Away"

9. "Hand Me a Light"

10. "More Than We Can Handle"

11. "Smile"

Who Is Lukas Nelson? 5 Things You Need to Know: