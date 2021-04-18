Little Big Town Hit the Streets for Super-Fun ‘Wine, Beer, Whiskey’ at the 2021 ACM Awards
Little Big Town gave a truly exhilarating performance at the end of the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18), despite the fact that they were a man down.
The country music foursome appeared on Broadway in downtown Nashville as a vocal trio to sing "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" — fellow member Phillip Sweet is fighting COVID-19, announced earlier this week.
In color-coordinated outfits with lots of sparkle, they shimmied down a rain-drenched Broadway, singing in perfect harmony. To add to the performance, they did a shoutout to their missing bandmate, Sweet, who was there in unique form: A cardboard cutout.
"Wine, Beer, Whiskey" is LBT's third single from the group's 2020 Nightfall album. Band members Karen Fairchild, Kimberley Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Sweet co-wrote the track alongside Tofer Brown and Sean McConnell.
The members of LBT broke the news of Sweet's illness during an interview earlier in the week in the run-up to the awards ceremony.
"He's doing okay, but he won't be able to be on the show with us," Fairchild told Taste of Country Nights. "He's not feeling great, but he's doing okay."
Fairchild says she had COVID-like symptoms in March of 2020 that she believes may have been misdiagnosed as the flu, and Schlapman also tested positive for COVID-19 last fall.
Little Big Town were nominated for Group of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, which aired live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.
