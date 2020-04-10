The humility of Larry Fleet's "Where I Find God" is only overshadowed by his powerful country voice. The country newcomer's new song should allow for his grand entrance onto many of America's better known stages.

Lyrically, Fleet allows for everyone to find their God in different ways and gives us grace for missing church or not even believing in an "ism." There are other ways find a spiritual center, and ordinary saints to help guide you there if you're willing to remain open-minded.

Connie Harrington helped Fleet color the relatable scenes described during "Where I Find God." Fleet is a Big Loud Records recording artist, first discovered by Jake Owen several years ago.

The hair-raising power of the performance comes after an instrumental bridge. Fleet leans heavy on his thick vibrato, packing all the emotion he can into a controlled final chorus.

If you were watching live you'd know right where to hoot and holler, or look around the room to see if others were as bewildered as you are. These moments, you remember them. His vocal training is there, but not so heavy that it washes out his storytelling. It takes both to be an elite country vocalist, something Fleet could be with some luck and hard work.

Did You Know?: Fleet's wife and family co-star in his music video for "Where I Find God."

Larry Fleet's "Where I Find God" Lyrics:

The night I hit rock bottom / Sitting on an old bar stool / He paid my cab and put me in a cab / And he didn’t have to / He could see I was hurting / I wish I’d gotten his name / Because I didn’t feel worth saving / But he saved me just the same.

A day out on the water / When the fish just wouldn’t bite / I put my pole down, I float around / Was just quiet / I could hear my old man / Saying son, just be still / You can’t find peace like this / In a bottle or a pill.

Chorus:

From a bar stool to the living room / Sunday morning and the church pew / In the deer stand or a hay field / An interstate back to Nashville / A Chevrolet with the windows down / Me and him just ridin’ around / Sometimes, whether I’m looking for him or not / That’s where I find God.

Sometimes late at night / I lie there and listen / To the sound of her heart beating / And the song the crickets are singing / I don’t even know what they’re saying / But it sounds like a hymn to me / I ain’t too good at praying / But thanks for everything.

Repeat Chorus

From a bar stool to the living room / Sunday morning and the church pew / In the deer stand or a hay field / An interstate back to Nashville / A Chevrolet with the windows down / Me and him just ridin’ around / Talking / I do that a lot / I do that a lot / That’s where I find God.