Lainey Wilson managed to pull a fast one on her fans in the most recent episode of Yellowstone, as she debuted another new song. However, this time around she wasn't on camera singing.

During Episode 4 on Sunday (Nov. 27), a previously unheard song titled "New Friends" plays during a scene featuring Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) at a bar. The song softly plays in the background to keep from drowning out the audio, but Wilson made sure everyone knew it was one of hers by posting about it on social media.

"Who tuned in for @yellowstone episode 4?? Surprise! I had another new song hiding in tonight’s episode when Jamie and Sarah were flirting at the bar," she writes in the caption.

The "Things a Man Oughta Know" singer has since released the song in its entirety and has added it to her latest album, Bell Bottom Country. The sentimental song finds Wilson trying to find her way after a breakup. With everything reminding her of her ex, she comes to the conclusion that she needs to change things up, even if that means getting some new friends.

"I might sound crazy / But you know I've always been / And at least I ain't lonely / Except every now and then / Ain't nothing here can hold me / Like only you can / If you ain't coming back baby / I'm thinking maybe I could use / Some new friends," she sings in the chorus.

It's not the first time the "Heart Like a Truck" singer has had her music featured in the show. Previously, Wilson performed an unreleased track called "Smell Like Smoke" in Episode 3 of Season 5 as her character, Abby. She has also landed three other songs in the popular show dating back to Season 3. "Small Town Girl," "Straight up Sideways" and "Workin' Overtime" have been a part of various episodes.