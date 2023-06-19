Yellowstone stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison are taking their real-life relationship to the next level. They have purchased a $4.6 million Mediterranean estate in California together, and pictures show a stunning property that allows them to give their love of horses free reign.

Bingham and Harrison have jointly purchased a 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 4,370-square-foot Mediterranean-style mansion in Topanga Canyon, just outside of Los Angeles, according to celebrity real estate site Dirt.com. The 10-acre gated compound sold for $4,580,000 in a deal that closed on June 2.

The luxury residence features Brazilian cherry and travertine floors, three fireplaces, high ceilings and more top-notch amenities. A two-story entryway leads to a sweeping staircase, and the stunning interior also features formal living and dining rooms, a family room and a gourmet kitchen outfitted with high-end appliances and a walk-in pantry.

The master suite attaches to a master bathroom that boasts a spa-like steam shower and tub, and the house also includes a library with built-in bookcases, an office/study, guest/maid quarters and more.

The exterior of the house boasts a pool and spa area, but the most notable features are the equestrian accommodations, which include a barn with three stalls and a tack and feed room, as well as three corrals. There's also a riding arena, which comes with a small caretaker's apartment, as well as a three-car garage. The property is also home to a number of fruit trees and olive trees, and it offers staggering views of the rural California terrain in every direction.

Bingham shot to fame in 2009, when his song "The Weary Kind" served as the theme song for the acclaimed film Crazy Heart. Bingham won an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, Grammy Award and more for the song, and he's forged a successful music career independently in the years since. He co-stars on Yellowstone in the role of Walker, an ex-con who works as a ranch hand on the Dutton ranch. He and his wife of 12 years, filmmaker Anna Axster, divorced in 2021.

Bingham's character on Yellowstone is also romantically involved with Harrison's character, Laramie, a barrel racer who was previously romantically linked with Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith). The couple turned to social media on April 12 to reveal their real-life romance by posting a photo of them kissing to Bingham's Instagram.

Bingham and Harrison previously owned homes nearby in Los Angeles. He sold his in 2021 amid his divorce, and she sold her former estate in 2022. Scroll through the photos below to see inside their new equestrian compound, and keep scrolling to see inside the Yellowstone stars' previous homes.

