Luke Grimes has unveiled a retro-tinged music video for his ruminative song, "Hold On."

The nostalgic visualizer was filmed by Grimes’ nephew, Henry "Hank" Chafin, and captures the singer-songwriter in the recording studio, backstage, onstage at his debut Stagecoach Festival performance and traversing through scenic mountains and roads.

“Wish that I could not go crazy / Wish that I could make you hate me / Maybe I should change my name and run / So I don't have to hold on,” Grimes reflects in the chorus over prominent pedal steel lines.

“Maybe you and I wouldn't make it / It ain't the kind of risk I'm taking / Maybe I should change my name and run, run, run / So I don't have to hold on / Hold on, hold on,” he continues as helplessness seemingly overwhelms.

“‘Hold On’ has become one of my favorite songs on the (upcoming) album,” Grimes says of the song, which was written by Foy Vance and Ilsey Juber, and produced by Dave Cobb. “Foy Vance is one of my favorite current songwriters and although he and I couldn’t get together in person, I knew I wanted him to be a part of this album.”

“He had this song that had not been cut and I immediately fell in love with the words; I felt so connected to it,” adds the Yellowstone actor. “It’s a familiar feeling, the fear of falling too deeply for someone because you could ultimately get hurt. I think it’s a universal feeling for anyone who has had their heart broken.”

“Hold On” is one of two songs that Grimes didn’t pen for his forthcoming Mercury Nashville/Range Music debut album. Fans can get a preview of the as-yet-untitled record with “Hold On,” "Playin’ on the Tracks," "Oh Ohio" and "No Horse to Ride," which are out now.