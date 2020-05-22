Find Laine Hardy speeding through the bayou with his favorite dog at the bow during the new lyric video for "Let There Be Country." The clip is an animated video that represents the singer's backcountry raising.

Even as a caricature, the 2019 American Idol winner looks comfortable running as the lyrics of the country-rock song flash at the top of the screen. Michael Knox (Jason Aldean's producer) helped Hardy find his sound after winning the reality television show, but he's worked with many of country music's top writers to craft songs unique to him.

“I was thinking I’d be left behind and I’d just be sitting there not doing anything," Hardy tells Taste of Country of his first Nashville co-writes, "and I got all into it and started coming up with melodies and they loved it."

"Let There Be Country" was released at the same time as his new single "Ground I Grew Up On," a more reflective piece of country songwriting. Expect all of his upcoming music to include all the genres that influenced him in a cohesive way.

"I grew up listening to like ‘50s, ’60s, ‘70s, even ‘80s stuff. That’s what I really listen to now," he says.

The 19-year-old Louisiana native is living at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but he's still finding ways to get work done. Hardy recently finished a comprehensive media tour that involved over a dozen social media takeovers, including The Boot's. Talking to Taste of Country Nights hosts Evan and Amber, the singer shared a few surprising things about winning American Idol, and he shared that he has a tattoo on his back. It's enormous.

WATCH: Laine Hardy Shares Something Surprising About Winning American Idol