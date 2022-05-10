Hailing from Monkeys Eyebrow, Ky., Kelsey Waldon paints vibrant vignettes of rural life with songwriting similar to fellow Kentuckian Tyler Childers and her musical hero, John Prine.

With three albums of original tunes already to her name and another, No Regular Dog, coming on Aug. 12 via Prine’s Oh Boy Records, Waldon has accumulated a vast catalog of well known hits and undercover gems. Her songs cover everything from her Western Kentucky upbringing to working as a bartender upon her moving to Nashville, self discovery, the hypocrisy of religion and more.

In 2019, she became the first new signee to Oh Boy Records in 15 years — and for good reason. Let's take a look at our choices for Kelsey Waldon's 10 best songs, so far: