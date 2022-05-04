Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon is set to release her new album No Regular Dog on Aug. 12 via Oh Boy Records. "Sweet Little Girl," the first single from the Shooter Jennings-produced project, features a rich, groovy soundscape that modernizes the gritty outlaw country sound of the 1970s.

Lyrically, Waldon finds herself struggling to stay grounded as the days and miles keep passing her by. "I’m gonna drink myself drunk / I’m gonna get myself high," she proclaims. "Anything just to make the time pass by."

“‘Sweet Little Girl’ is in part about me, but perhaps it’s also about you," Waldon says in a statement. "It’s about the rage and unrest inside during a process to find healing. It’s simply just about a gal who is trying to find her way back 'home.'"

Check out the official music video for "Sweet Little Girl" below:

"Sweet Little Girl" gives country fans a first taste of her upcoming album No Regular Dog, her fourth career full-length album. The deeply personal project finds Waldon honestly reflecting on her own path in life and those she's met along the way. The 11-track LP includes "Season’s Ending," which Waldon wrote as a tribute to her musical hero and mentor John Prine.

“I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that’s a big part of what my job is," Waldon says. "At the end of the day, I’m so thankful for my passion for music because it’s sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone’s struggling, I hope they can recognize the ‘No Regular Dog’ within themselves, and start to see how much they’re really worth."

Waldon will spend the coming months out on the road in support of No Regular Dog, including a stint overseas alongside her labelmates for the newly-announced Oh Boy Records Goes to Europe tour. Additional tour dates are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. You can find more information on Waldon's music and touring plans by visiting her official website.

Kelsey Waldon, No Regular Dog Track List:

1. "No Regular Dog"

2. "Sweet Little Girl"

3. "Tall and Mighty"

4. "You Can’t Ever Tell"

5. "Season’s Ending"

6. "History Repeats Itself"

7. "Backwater Blues"

8. "Simple as Love"

9. "Peace Alone (Reap What You Sow)"

10. "Progress Again"

11. "The Dog (Outro)"