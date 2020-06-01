The story of Brandi Carlile, who celebrates her birthday on June 1, is that of an artist who's always marched to the beat of her own drum -- and been rewarded for it.

A native of rural Washington state, Carlile hails from a long line of country singers, which explains why she found herself onstage at the age of eight singing Rosanne Cash’s version of “Tennessee Flat Top Box" alongside her mom and also gravitated toward the Indigo Girls as a teen. After meeting the Hanseroth twins, Phil and Tim, she found her creative foils, and her career began to take off.

Carlile's gold-certified second album, 2007's The Story, spawned the hit title track (which gained traction due to a placement on Grey's Anatomy), while subsequent full-lengths have cemented her status as an artist who effortlessly mixes influences from rock, folk, Americana, roots, blues and soul. This eclectic approach culminated with 2018's By the Way, I Forgive You, which was co-produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings and affirmed Carlile's status as a singular, empathetic chronicler of the human experience.

By the Way, I Forgive You took home a Grammy for Best Americana Album, while its song "The Joke" nabbed statues for Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance. For good measure, Carlile brought the house down with a performance of "The Joke" on the 2019 Grammy Awards telecast, which introduced her to even bigger audience.

