Kelsey Waldon Announces 2022 No Regular Dog Tour
Kelsey Waldon is hitting the road this summer in support of her upcoming album No Regular Dog.
The Kentucky native announced a lengthy headlining tour on Wednesday (May 18), which will hit venues across the U.S. through the end of the year. The trek kicks off July 14 in Spring Green, Wis. and includes stops in Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.
The string of shows will offer fans one of their first opportunities to hear tracks from No Regular Dog, Waldon's fifth album which is set for release on Aug. 12 via Oh Boy Records. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the cathartic project finds Waldon reflecting on loss, doubt and all those complicated emotions that lie in between. The 11-track record also includes "Summer's End," a heartfelt tribute to mentor and beloved singer-songwriter John Prine, who signed Waldon to his own record label prior to his passing in 2020.
"I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that’s a big part of what my job is," Waldon said in a statement. "At the end of the day, I’m so thankful for my passion for music because it’s sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone’s struggling, I hope they can recognize the ‘No Regular Dog’ within themselves, and start to see how much they’re really worth."
A full list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10AM local time. You can find additional information at Kelsey Waldon's official website.
Kelsey Waldon, 2022 No Regular Dog Tour Dates:
July 14 — Spring Green, Wis. @ Shi--y Barn
July 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
Aug. 4 — Middlesboro, Ky. @ Levitt Amp
Aug. 11 — Vienna, Va. @ Jammin Java
Aug. 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Knitting Factory
Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ MilkBoy
Aug. 25 — Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House
Aug. 26 — Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Café Stage
Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind @ The Hi-Fi
Oct. 5 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark
Oct. 7 — Davenport, Iowa @ Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel
Oct. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club
Oct. 9 — Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon
Oct. 11 — Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall
Oct. 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Cervantes’ Other Side
Oct. 15 — Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast
Oct. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room
Oct. 20 — Spokane, Wash. @ Lucky You Lounge
Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern
Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall
Oct. 25 — Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre Lounge
Oct. 27 — Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall
Oct. 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hotel Café
Oct. 30 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi
Nov. 2 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Last Exit Live
Nov. 4 — Austin, Texas @ 3TEN ACL
Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs
Nov. 6 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips FTW
Nov. 8 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Ponyboy
Nov. 10 — Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar
Nov. 11 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl
Nov. 12 — Bowling Green, Ky. @ The Warehouse at Mt. Victor
Nov. 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Café 939
Dec. 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Café
Dec. 3 — Huntington, W. Va. @ The Loud
Dec. 9 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle
Dec. 10 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Evening Muse
Dec. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Smith’s Olde Bar
Dec. 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
