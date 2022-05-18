Kelsey Waldon Announces 2022 No Regular Dog Tour

Kelsey Waldon is hitting the road this summer in support of her upcoming album No Regular Dog.

The Kentucky native announced a lengthy headlining tour on Wednesday (May 18), which will hit venues across the U.S. through the end of the year. The trek kicks off July 14 in Spring Green, Wis. and includes stops in Nashville, Austin, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Brooklyn.

The string of shows will offer fans one of their first opportunities to hear tracks from No Regular Dog, Waldon's fifth album which is set for release on Aug. 12 via Oh Boy Records. Produced by Shooter Jennings, the cathartic project finds Waldon reflecting on loss, doubt and all those complicated emotions that lie in between. The 11-track record also includes "Summer's End," a heartfelt tribute to mentor and beloved singer-songwriter John Prine, who signed Waldon to his own record label prior to his passing in 2020.

"I hope that these songs are able to live with people and help make the world a little better, because I think that’s a big part of what my job is," Waldon said in a statement. "At the end of the day, I’m so thankful for my passion for music because it’s sustained me throughout my whole life, and now I want it to do the same for other people. And if anyone’s struggling, I hope they can recognize the ‘No Regular Dog’ within themselves, and start to see how much they’re really worth."

A full list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, May 20 at 10AM local time. You can find additional information at Kelsey Waldon's official website.

Kelsey Waldon, 2022 No Regular Dog Tour Dates:

July 14 — Spring Green, Wis. @ Shi--y Barn

July 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Aug. 4 — Middlesboro, Ky. @ Levitt Amp

Aug. 11 — Vienna, Va. @ Jammin Java

Aug. 12 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Knitting Factory

Aug. 13 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ MilkBoy

Aug. 25 — Newport, Ky. @ Southgate House

Aug. 26 — Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Café Stage

Aug. 27 — Indianapolis, Ind @ The Hi-Fi

Oct. 5 — Ann Arbor, Mich. @ The Ark

Oct. 7 — Davenport, Iowa @ Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel

Oct. 8 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Turf Club

Oct. 9 — Madison, Wis. @ High Noon Saloon

Oct. 11 — Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall

Oct. 12 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Cervantes’ Other Side

Oct. 15 — Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast

Oct. 18 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Oct. 20 — Spokane, Wash. @ Lucky You Lounge

Oct. 21 — Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

Oct. 22 — Portland, Ore. @ Polaris Hall

Oct. 25 — Arcata, Calif. @ Arcata Theatre Lounge

Oct. 27 — Felton, Calif. @ Felton Music Hall

Oct. 28 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Hotel Café

Oct. 30 — Palm Springs, Calif. @ The Alibi

Nov. 2 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Last Exit Live

Nov. 4 — Austin, Texas @ 3TEN ACL

Nov. 5 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall - Upstairs

Nov. 6 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Tulips FTW

Nov. 8 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Ponyboy

Nov. 10 — Louisville, Ky. @ Zanzabar

Nov. 11 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Burl

Nov. 12 — Bowling Green, Ky. @ The Warehouse at Mt. Victor

Nov. 30 — Boston, Mass. @ Café 939

Dec. 2 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Club Café

Dec. 3 — Huntington, W. Va. @ The Loud

Dec. 9 — Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle

Dec. 10 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Evening Muse

Dec. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Smith’s Olde Bar

Dec. 16 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

