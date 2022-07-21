The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Parker Twomey, Kelsey Waldon + More Artists You Need to Hear
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Parker Twomey"Counting Down The Days"
Lauded by Vincent Neil Emerson as a "country Elliot Smith," Parker Twomey has just released his debut album All My Life, which features the stand-out track, "Counting Down the Days." On this electrifying number, the Dallas, Texas native ponders the gripping heartache he's left to battle following a breakup. Moving on isn't the easiest, and Twomey doesn't shy away from acknowledging that.
"Oh darlin', where you roam / Know I'm counting down the days / Til' we meet in the great unknown / Oh my darlin', I will wait," a forlorn Twomey confesses over an upbeat melody that melds Americana, folk and country perfectly.
The rising singer-songwriter's output should resonate with fans of artists such as Paul Cauthen, Neil Young, Hank Williams and even indie-folk band The Head and The Heart. It mirrors similar musical stylings but with a fresh spin and lyrical perspective unique to Twomey. -- Jeremy Chua
Kelsey Waldon"Simple as Love"
Kentucky native Kelsey Waldon has been one of my favorite country songwriters for years, and her talents only seem to grow as time continues to fly by. This week, she released the poetic "Simple as Love," which marks her first love song in a catalog full of honky-tonk heartbreak tunes. Like the legendary songwriters who came before her, Waldon writes about what she knows, which makes lines like "Simple as a cotton dress / Patient as the moon, never in contest / Just like a heart beats in a chest / It knows what it needs to survive" pack an especially-intense emotional punch to the gut.
The track is the latest in a a string of stunning pre-release singles from her upcoming Shooter Jennings-produced record No Regular Dog, which is due out Aug. 12 via Oh Boy Records. -- Lorie Liebig
Deathcruiser"Night on Fire"
Deathcruiser (nee Adam Roth of Grizzfolk) paints with a decidedly upbeat palate on "Night on Fire." The roots-rock crooner does his best '80s pop impression with a bubbly synth-infused ode to partying with special people.
Deathcruiser hits all the right notes on his just-released debut EP: from moody reflections to dancy foot-tappers, it's a generous offering of the best of Americana. -- Rachel Cholst
Buick Audra"The Melody"
Buick Audra makes a trimphant return to her solo music with her upcoming album Conversations With My Other Voice. The album collects songs Audra wrote in the past and pairs them with more recent work. These juxtapositions enabled Audra to reflect on her growth. In "The Melody," Audra uses music to say what words can't — and to break from the expectations others place on her. It's a jangle-rock anthem that's as liberating as it is fun to headbop to. -- Rachel Cholst
Corey Kent & Carter Faith"Wild as Her" [Acoustic One-Take]
Newly-signed RCA/Sony Music Nashville artist Corey Kent has tapped fellow newcomer Carter Faith for an acoustic one-take of his fast-rising single, "Wild as Her." Featuring a more stripped-back production than its original recording, this remake features Kent's unmistakable gritty vocals and gentle and wistful harmonies from Faith.
"I keep the windows down and the wind in her hair / Keep her heart hanging on 'round every turn / She ain't scared to get tied down, scared to get burned / Just looking for somebody as wild as her," they sing on the confessional chorus over brisk acoustic guitar strums. -- Jeremy Chua
Steven Denmark"Crazy Over You"
Northern California cattle rancher Steven Denmark has plenty going on under that Stetson. Channeling his punk roots for the roots rock banger "Crazy Over You," Denmark calls to mind the heady days of young love — that special turmoil of excitement and anxiety. Written and recorded in only 5 hours, listening to the song feels like being struck by lightning. -- Rachel Cholst
Bad Mother Nature"Hawks, Doves, and Gamblers"
Take a time machine to the '70s with Bad Mother Nature's sweeping epic "Hawks, Doves, and Gamblers." The Sacramento-based band feels like they could fit a horn section into the tour van — but don't need to. The band's harmonies, soaring guitars, and chugging rhythm section are a wall of sound in the best way. It's a party packed into an all-too-short four minutes, and speaks of great things to come. -- Rachel Cholst