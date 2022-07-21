The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Parker Twomey, Kelsey Waldon + More Artists You Need to Hear

Lauded by Vincent Neil Emerson as a "country Elliot Smith," Parker Twomey has just released his debut album All My Life, which features the stand-out track, "Counting Down the Days." On this electrifying number, the Dallas, Texas native ponders the gripping heartache he's left to battle following a breakup. Moving on isn't the easiest, and Twomey doesn't shy away from acknowledging that.

"Oh darlin', where you roam / Know I'm counting down the days / Til' we meet in the great unknown / Oh my darlin', I will wait," a forlorn Twomey confesses over an upbeat melody that melds Americana, folk and country perfectly.

The rising singer-songwriter's output should resonate with fans of artists such as Paul Cauthen, Neil Young, Hank Williams and even indie-folk band The Head and The Heart. It mirrors similar musical stylings but with a fresh spin and lyrical perspective unique to Twomey. -- Jeremy Chua