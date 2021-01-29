Country singer Kelsey Lamb is unapologetically going back to an ex in her new song "Come Here to Talk."

Lamb pitched the title "Come Here to Talk" to co-writers Taylor Goyette and Joe Tounge during a Zoom-based writing session early in the COVID-19 pandemic. "[I] immediately fell in love with what we started. We wrote the chorus and I just knew that this was going to be my next single," she tells Taste of Country of the Matt McVaney-produced song.

"The meaning of this song can be taken in so many different ways, and I think that's my favorite part about it. When we were writing this song, actually, the way I heard it and the way the other writers heard it were completely different," Lamb adds. "That made me love the concept even more because, as much as I love a good, detailed story in a song, I also love when the listener is able to find their own story inside of it."

To Lamb, "Come Here to Talk" is about going back to an ex, even when it's a terrible idea. "It's all about wanting to kick that feeling of loneliness and wanting to be okay for a minute in the midst of hurt from the breakup ... It's so easy to run back to that person when they're the only one who really knows what you're going through. Even though it's not going to change anything, you can feel safe for a moment," she reflects.

From the get-go, "Come Here to Talk" lays out the cold, hard truth: "Don't get me wrong / Still feel how I did / Three weeks ago / When we stood here and said / That I don't love you anymore," Lamb sings over a poppy, Kelsea Ballerini-esque melody.

"I know this won't make things right," she adds, "but that's not the reason I showed up at your door tonight / Or why you let me in."

Yup, this is a brokenhearted booty call. "I need a fix for my lonely / And you just know how to hold me," Lamb explains to her ex. "Despite all the hurt, don't say a word / 'Cause I didn't come here to talk."

"I realize that running back to an ex isn't something anyone's quick to admit or talk about ... [but] writing offers that safe place to run and storytell, and gives you a chance to explain why you did what you did without judgment," Lamb says. "I hope that when listeners hear this song, they can feel understood and less alone in the midst of a potentially lonely time."

An actor as well as a singer, Lamb began her music career in 2016 with the release of a holiday EP, some of which soundtracks the Hallmark channel's Christmas Wedding Planner and UPtv's A Very Country Christmas. The Little Rock, Ark.-raised artist has also taken roles and had her music featured in the Hallmark movies Christmas in Homestead and Traces, and her 2018 single "Warning Sign" appears in Lifetime's Bad Stepmother.

