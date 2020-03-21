Kelsea Ballerini and her husband, fellow country singer Morgan Evans, posted a short cover of "Islands in the Stream" on their social media accounts on Saturday (March 21), a tribute to late country legends Kenny Rogers, who died on Friday (March 20) at the age of 81. Press play above to watch.

"For Mr. Rogers -- thank you for your music, may you rest well," Ballerini writes on Twitter. Evans shared the clip of the song's chorus on his Instagram, writing, "We'll miss you Kenny."

"Islands in the Stream," written by the Bee Gees and recorded as a duet with Dolly Parton, was the first single off of Rogers' 1983 album Eyes That See in the Dark. It hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, country singles and adult contemporary singles charts, and has been certified platinum by Recording Industry Association of America.

Ballerini and Evans' is one of a number of tributes to Rogers following his death. Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, Randy Travis and many more shared fond memories and expressed sadness over Rogers' passing on social media, while Dolly Parton -- Rogers' dear friend and collaborator -- offered some heartfelt words of remembrance in a video.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. As Rogers died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his family is planning a small, private service for the time being; however, per a statement, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."