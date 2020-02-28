Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle" is a country song for all the wine lovers. The star officially released the track, her first-ever drinking tune, early Friday morning (Feb. 28).

Upbeat, slightly silly and twangy, yet poppy, "Hole in the Bottle" finds Ballerini nursing a heartache with a bottle of vino. She’s pragmatically determined to stay positive: “I won’t cry about love gone wrong / ‘Cause tears would water down this ruby red I’m sippin’ on,” Ballerini sings in the song’s second verse.

“There’s a hole in the bottle / Leakin’ all this wine / It’s already empty, and it ain’t even suppertime,” Ballerini sings in the song’s chorus. “No, I don’t miss him / In fact, it slipped my mind / There’s a hole in the bottle of wine.”

Ballerini debuted "Hole in the Bottle" during a showcase at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar on Feb. 19. The song is bookended with an old PSA about drinking, which adds a quirky touch to the track.

"Hole in the Bottle" is the fourth new song that Ballerini has shared from her forthcoming third studio album, Kelsea. She dropped "Homecoming Queen?", the first single from the project, in September, and has also shared "Club," a mid-tempo anthem for those who have more fun staying in than going out, and “LA,” which she calls “the most vulnerable thing I’ve publicly shared.”

Kelsea will include 13 songs in total. Two of the song's tracks, Ballerini has shared, are collaborations: one with pop singer Halsey ("The Other Girl") and one with Kenny Chensey ("Half of My Hometown").