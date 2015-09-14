Kelsea Ballerini on 2015 CMA Awards Nominations: ‘I’m Excited to Sit With the Cool Kids’

Kelsea Ballerini has scored her first-ever CMA Award nominations. The 21-year-old, who read the nominations with Steven Tyler, is nominated for both Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

"I am still such a new artist and this has really been my first year getting out there to share my music with people," Ballerini says in a statement. "To have been embraced with a No.1 single was insane. I still feel like I'm celebrating that, but now to be nominated for two CMA Awards makes me feel so proud to be a country music artist and makes me so incredibly thankful to everyone in the country music industry, Country radio and the fans for making this year insanely epic. I don't think it could get any better and I'm excited to sit with the cool kids this year!"

Ballerini released her freshman The First Time album in May. The record spawned the chart-topping debut single, "Love Me Like You Mean It," as well as her second single, "Dibs," which is in the Top 30 and climbing.

Ballerini shares the Female Vocalist of the Year category with Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Lee Ann Womack. Other nominees for New Artist of the Year include Sam Hunt, Maddie & Tae, Thomas Rhett and Chris Stapleton.

The 2015 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville on Nov. 4 at 8PM ET on ABC. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood will return again as hosts for the eighth year in a row.