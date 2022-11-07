Since 1967, the CMA Awards have lauded some of country music's biggest stars. From its beginnings as an untelevised ceremony at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium to the star-studded, must-tune-in event that it is today, it's been a night of wins, losses and celebration.

While every CMA Awards show holds something special -- from the hosts and their monologues to the acceptance speeches and dazzling performances -- most of the attention throughout the evening is on the nominees and winners. Some emerge victorious and go home with the trophies, while others hope for better luck the following year.

The CMA Awards have been around for more than five decades, which means that there are a lot of CMA Awards winners -- and while every win is a big deal, some victories stand out. Read on to re-live some of the most important wins in CMA Awards history.

The 2022 CMA Awards are scheduled to take place on Nov. 9 and will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC and via live stream on Hulu beginning at 8PM ET. The 56th annual ceremony will be co-hosted by Luke Bryan and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about winners, fashion and moments at the 2022 CMA Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest CMAs headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter and Instagram.

WATCH: Test Your CMA Awards Knowledge!