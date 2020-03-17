Is there anything that Kelly Clarkson can't do? The singer proves she is one soulful troll on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

In "Born To Die," Clarkson reflects about the harsh reality of living -- and subsequently dying. The singer's powerful voice soars over a steady beat, as she sings about growing old and leaving this earth.

"And all these tears are from the dust in our eyes / And all these years just keep on passin' us by," she sings. "And all this misery makes it hard to deny / We all know that we're just born to die / That's the way it goes when you're just born to die." Press play above to listen to the full song.

Trolls World Tour follows Trolls' main characters, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), who discover they are part of one of six different Trolls "tribes" living in six different lands, each of which is devoted to a different genre of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. With two royal hard rock Trolls out to destroy all other kinds of music, Poppy, Branch and their friends must visit these other lands to unite the others against the villains. Other artists featured on the Trolls World Tour include Dierks Bentley, Mary J. Blige and, naturally, Timberlake.

Trolls World Tour was scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 10; however, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is shutting down movie theaters and other gathering places, Universal Pictures will make the movie available to rent at home on that date instead. Variety has more information.