Dierks Bentley is waving the country flag in the upcoming new movie Trolls World Tour. The country star recorded "Leaving Lonesome Flats" for the film, the sequel to Trolls, and it's pure bluegrass fun.

Press play above to hear "Leaving Lonesome Flats." In the song, Bentley sings about packing up and shipping out of the fictional town; it's not yet clear what part the locale plays in Trolls World Tour, but Bentley's clearly ready to move on.

"I'm feeling meaner than an old bobcat / I got the hammer down and won't look back / My mind is headed down a one-way track," he sings over a uptempo, banjo-driven melody. "I'm leaving Lonesome Flats / I'm leaving Lonesome Flats."

Trolls World Tour follows Trolls' main characters, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), who discover they are part of one of six different Trolls "tribes" living in six different lands, each of which is devoted to a different genre of music: funk, country, techno, classical, pop and rock. With two royal hard rock Trolls out to destroy all other kinds of music, Poppy, Branch and their friends must visit these other lands to unite the others against the villains. Other artists featured on the Trolls World Tour include Kelly Clarkson, Mary J. Blige and, naturally, Timberlake.

Trolls World Tour was scheduled to arrive in theaters on April 10; however, due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which is shutting down movie theaters and other gathering places, Universal Pictures will make the movie available to rent at home on that date instead. Variety has more information.

