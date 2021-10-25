Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have teamed up for a brand-new Christmas song, “Glow." The stunning, ebullient tune spotlights the powerhouse vocalists’ strong deliveries and complementary harmonies.

“Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets cold is when I notice the most / With all the lights on the trees, even Christmas can’t compete with your glow,” the singers belt beautifully on the chorus. Listen below:

In an interview The Bobby Bones Show, Clarkson shares that she was initially on tenterhooks waiting for Stapleton’s agreement to record “Glow” with her. “I just feel like everybody asks him to sing, and I get really nervous asking because I’ve been turned down a lot with singing with people. So, I got really nervous, but I was so excited he said yes, and like I said, he turned the music around so quickly, and his voice is just magical," she recalls.

The singer also reveals to Bones that she’s been a big fan of Stapleton and has always been inspired by him, long before the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer established himself as a solo artist. “There are a few artists that really move me and make me want to be a better singer and make me want to do better and inspire me creatively. He has been [that] since before everyone knew him,” Clarkson says.

“When we were both at some event, I think he was playing with the SteelDrivers, and I was like, ‘Who the hell is this?’" she recalls. "Since that moment, I remember sitting at the Grand Ole Opry [in my] seat and going, ‘Oh my God, this guy is like one of the most talented singers I’ve ever heard.'"

“Glow” is featured on Clarkson’s new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around ... Out now, the 15-track set features the Texas native’s renditions of festive classics such as “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” as well as collaborations with Brett Eldredge (“Under the Mistletoe”) and fellow pop superstar Ariana Grande (“Santa, Can't You Hear Me”). Prior to this release, the "Since U Been Gone" singer's last album of new music was 2017’s Meaning of Life; she released her debut Christmas LP, Wrapped in Red, in 2013.

Stapleton recently released a fresh song, “Joy,” with iconic guitarist Carlos Santana. The country superstar is currently climbing up the country radio charts with his single “You Should Probably Leave.”