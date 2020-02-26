During a recent episode of her daytime TV talk show, Kelly Clarkson gave a very special surprise to a hero of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting. Press play above to watch the adorable moment!

For the first-ever "Ambush Love Song" segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show, viewers were introduced to high school sweethearts Shannon and Troy Zeeman. The pair have survived a number of difficult chapters of life together, including Shannon's battle with cancer. After she was declared cancer-free, the pair decided to celebrate by traveling to the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival, and were in the crowd on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on the crowd at the Las Vegas, Nev., country music festival.

Fifty-eight people died during the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, and hundreds more -- including Troy -- were injured. He was shot in the leg, but used his training as a police officer to help save himself, Shannon and 20 other concert attendees in the chaos. His efforts earned him a medal of valor, but Shannon wanted to show her appreciation for her husband in another, particularly unique way.

Clarkson met up with Shannon, along with members of the a cappella vocal group Pentatonix, in a recording studio to create a special love song based around Shannon's nickname for her husband, "Cabana Boy Troy." It all resulted in one very big surprise from Clarkson, who interrupted Shannon and Troy's lunch date with a special serenade.

The Kelly Clarkson Show mixes more traditional TV talk show segments with plenty of music, including Clarkson covering hit songs for the show's "Kellyoke" segment. In recent weeks, Clarkson has covered Travis Tritt's "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)", Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" and Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine."