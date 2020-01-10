Kelly Clarkson broke out a Bonnie Raitt classic during the "Kellyoke" segment of a recent episode of her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Press play above to hear Clarkson try her hand at Raitt's soaring 1991 number, "Something to Talk About."

Clarkson cranked up the soul for her version of the song, complete with a full backing band and vocal harmonies. By the end of the performance, she'd brought the crowd to their feet, clapping in time to the music.

"Something to Talk About" was the first single to head to radio off of Raitt's 11th studio album, Luck of the Draw. The full-length project did well commercially, and "Something to Talk About" went on to become one of Raitt's most popular songs, charting on both Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart and Billboard's Mainstream Rock Chart, as well as hitting No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song is also the latest in a growing string of high profile cover performances Clarkson has delivered in the "Kellyoke" segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Previous cover selections include Brandi Carlile's "The Story," Christina Aguilera's "Ain't No Other Man," Britney Spears' "'Till the World Ends," Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats" and Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine."

The "Kellyoke" portion of the show has been a major crowd-pleaser since before it even premiered; Clarkson previewed the show with a "cup of ambition," covering Dolly Parton's seminal "9 to 5." It seems as if there's many more "Kellyoke" performances in store for fans of The Kelly Clarkson Show: It was recently renewed for the 2020-2021 season, just a couple of months after its September 2019 debut, thanks to high ratings.