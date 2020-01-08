The latest musical surprise from the Kelly Clarkson Show came when the inaugural American Idol winner and pop superstar wowed her live audience with a cover of Deanna Carter's 1996 hit "Strawberry Wine."

Clarkson's booming vocals made her cover as reminiscent of Trisha Yearwood as it was of Carter, without losing sight of her source material's intended vibe. In the process, Clarkson transported her live audience and viewers back to the mid-'90s, while adding a personal touch to a classic.

"Strawberry Wine" was one of two early career successes for Carter, along with the title track off her 1996 album Did I Shave My Legs For This? Co-writer Matraca Berg based the coming-of-age lyrics on her own experiences as a teenager in Wisconsin. Berg's other standout tracks include Yearwood's "Wrong Side of Memphis" and another number one for Carter, "We Danced Anyway."

The song picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song and won the coveted CMA Song of the Year award in 1997.

The performance was part of the "kellyoke" portion of the show, during which Clarkson covers pop and country standards. Past covers include Dolly Parton's "9 to 5," Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More," Carrie Underwood's "Before He Cheats," Lady Antebellum's "You Look Good" and "Why Haven't I Heard From You" by Clarkson's own stepmother-in-law, country legend Reba McEntire.

In November, The Kelly Clarkson Show was picked up for a second season in 2020-2021, thanks to its successful ratings. Each episode has drawn about 1.9 million viewers.