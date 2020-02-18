Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on one of Travis Tritt's biggest hits during a recent episode of her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Press play above to see her version of Tritt's 1991 hit "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)."

Clarkson's soulful voice brings a new power to the track, which spotlights her country roots. The former American Idol winner has always toed the line between country, rock and pop, but her version of Tritt's track brings a modern feel to the trademark '90s tune.

Tritt released "Here's a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares)" in May of 1991, as the lead single to his second studio album, It's All About to Change. The track made it to No. 2 on the country charts and has become one of the country star's most recognizable songs.

Clarkson's cover is a part of her "Kellyoke" series, during which she's previously performed Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About," Brandi Carlile's "The Story" and Deana Carter's "Strawberry Wine." Before The Kelly Clarkson Show launched in 2019, she also covered Dolly Parton's beloved track "9 to 5" in promotional ads for the daytime TV talk show.