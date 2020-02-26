Welcome to The Boot's News Roundup, a morning rundown of the news country music fans need to know. Read on to learn more about the latest goings-on in the country, Americana, bluegrass and folk genres.

Kelly Clarkson will return as host of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. According to Billboard, it's Clarkson's third year in a row as host of the annual awards show, which in 2020 is set for April 29 in Las Vegas, Nev. “I love being part of an event that celebrates our greatest artists and entertains our fans," Clarkson says in a statement. "This a night of music that you won’t want to miss!” The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will air live on NBC starting at 8PM ET.

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

The country's finest songwriters will descend on Nashville in late March for the 28th annual Tin Pan South Festival. Set for March 24-28, the "world's biggest songwriting festival" will take over 10 venues across Music City for intimate performances from artists and writers including Lori McKenna, Jamey Johnson, Dallas Davidson, Casey Beathard, Jenee Fleenor and more artists. Fast Access passes for all Tin Pan South performances are on sale now, and the fest's official website also notes that at-the-door admission will be available for most shows.

BBR Music Group

Beloved UK country band the Shires have announced plans for a brand-new album. The duo of Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle will debut their latest collection of songs, titled Good Years, in the United States on March 13 via BMG. The 12-track album was mostly co-written by the duo, and includes the currently available singles "New Year," "Independence Day" and "About Last Night." Fans can pre-order the album now or "pre-save" it on streaming platforms including Amazon Music and Spotify.