The Christian music categories at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards welcomed a new girl in town this year, and already, she's making her presence known. Ahead of the live broadcast on Sunday (May 23), Carrie Underwood was awarded Top Christian Album for her holiday project, My Gift.

Underwood's September 2020 release beat out some of the biggest names in Christian music for the BBMA: Elevation Worship, We the Kingdom, Zach Williams and Bethel Music.

"I've always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming,” Underwood said in July of 2020, when announcing her plans for her first-ever Christmas album. "Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters.”

Underwood has also been enjoying success on the Christian charts lately thanks to her faith album My Savior, which debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Country and Christian charts, as well as No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart after its March 2021 release. That album marked Underwood's ninth consecutive studio album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Country chart, extending her record as the only country artist to achieve that feat with all nine of her studio album releases from the beginning of her career.

As if Underwood’s devoted legion of fans needed more good news, they got it earlier this month when the Oklahoma native announced plans for her new Las Vegas residency, which is set to open Dec. 1 of this year at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas. She has already had to double up the number of concerts due to the residency's popularity.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app