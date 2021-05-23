Gabby Barrett cemented her place as one of country music’s newest superstars as she accepted the 2021 Billboard Music Award for Top Country Female Artist on Sunday night (May 23).

“I’m going to try to keep it together the best I can,” Barrett remarked as she cradled the prestigious trophy in her arms, adding, “This means so much to me.”

From there, the Pennsylvania native went on to thank a long list of people, including her husband, Cade Foehner, their baby daughter Baylah, her team, her management and her Lord above, but most of all, her fans.

“You change people’s lives,” she gushed to the crowd, who watched as she beat out country music megastars Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris for the prize. "This has changed my life forever."

Throughout her acceptance speech, Barrett wasn't shy about letting the tears fall. “I wasn’t supposed to mess up my makeup,” she said with a laugh, “Now I have to play it cool.”

Granted, Barrett is nothing but darn cool at the moment. Earlier in the evening, the newcomer won the fan-voted Top Collab category for her worth with Charlie Puth on a remixed version of "I Hope." Her solo version of the song also took home Top Country Song, beating out cuts from stars Jason Aldean, Lee Brice and Morgan Wallen.

Barrett went into the 2021 BBMAs as the most-nominated country artist and most nominated female artist of all genres. Billboard Awards nominations are based on a mixture of album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement stats.

