2021 Billboard Music Awards Set for May

The best of 2020 will be celebrated at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, but when? It's a loaded question during a pandemic that has postponed, altered or outright canceled every awards show since March of 2020.

Country fans can count on this year's Billboard Music Awards taking place on May 23 at 8PM ET on NBC. However, in announcing the date for the 2021 BBMAs, Billboard did not reveal where the show will be held or who will host or perform. It will, however, be a live show.

Luke Combs was country music's big winner at the 2020 BBMAs, a show moved from the spring to September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dan + Shay also had a good showing in country categories at the show. Overall, Post Malone was the big winner, taking home nine Billboard Music Awards during the Kelly Clarkson-hosted NBC broadcast.

The Billboard Music Awards have traditionally been held in May and share the best charting songs, albums and artists from the previous year. The show largely relies on critical data, not industry voting, but there are a few fan-voted categories, too.

The 2020 BBMAs did not include a live audience, which has mostly been how awards shows have gone over the past year, with the 2020 CMA Awards being the exception. Other shows slated for early 2021 have been moved already: For example, the 2021 Grammys were postponed from late January until mid-March.

