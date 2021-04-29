Gabby Barrett Grabs Nine 2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations
Nominees for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards were announced on Thursday (April 29). Gabby Barrett leads in country music, having earned nine nominations this year.
In fact, Barrett's 2021 BBMAs nominations — in Top Country Artist, Top Country Female Artist, Top Country Album, Top Country Song and five other all-genre categories — make her the most-nominated woman at the awards show, too. She's also up for Top New Artist, plus four song-focused awards, all for her collaboration with Charlie Puth on her song "I Hope."
Carrie Underwood and Dan + Shay are also among the country artists nominated in all-genre or non-country-specific 2021 Billboard Music Awards categories. Morgan Wallen is, too, but don't expect to see him at the show: Despite earning six nominations due to his chart success, Billboard has opted not to include him in the broadcast after he was caught on video using a racist slur earlier this year.
The full list of country nominees at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is below. Nominees and winners, per Billboard, "are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data," though there are two fan-voted categories at the awards show this year. The eligibility period for 2021 in March 21, 2020, through April 3, 2021.
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards are set for May 23. They'll air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on NBC beginning at 8PM ET.
2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominees
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Country Album
Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Sam Hunt, Southside
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean, “Got What I Got”
Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”
Lee Brice, “One of Them Girls”
Morgan Wallen, “Chasin’ You”
Morgan Wallen, “More Than My Hometown”
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Billboard 200 Album
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
Lil Baby, My Turn
Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Taylor Swift, Folklore
The Weeknd, After Hours
Top Christian Album
Bethel Music, Peace
Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens
Carrie Underwood, My Gift
We The Kingdom, Holy Water
Zach Williams, Rescue Story
Top Hot 100 Song
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Selling Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
BTS, “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Savage”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Radio Song
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles, “Adore You”
The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, “Graves Into Gardens”
for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly, “Together”
Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship, “The Blessing (Live)”
Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson, “Famous For (I Believe)”
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton, “There Was Jesus”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth, “I Hope”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, “What's Poppin”
