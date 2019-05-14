Keith Urban takes listeners on a nostalgic ride back to younger, less complicated times in his new single, "We Were." Readers can press play above to hear it.

A week before the song's official release, the country star teased it by posting an in-studio snapshot to social media. Urban also debuted the track live earlier in the year, at an industry event during the 2019 Country Radio Seminar in mid-February.

"We were leather jackets hangin' onto a Harley / Two heartbeats in the moonlight / We were both feet hangin' out over the edge of a water tower skyline," Urban sings in the chorus, telling the story of a teenage romance and the freedom found there. "At least there's a little bit of sweet in the bitter / Though part of me is always gonna miss her / I am who I am / I just miss who I was when we were."

In a press release, Urban explains that he first gravitated toward the cinematic message of "We Were": "When I first heard "We Were," I not only heard it, but I saw it," he explains. "It made me feel something."

"The imagery is so strong -- a stamp on the back of a hand, a Saturday night cover band, the girlfriend (or boyfriend) we ran with and a fake ID (which, of course, I never had)," Urban continues. "So many of us can relate, or likely will relate, at some point!"

The song's imagery comes to life through the lyrics, and no wonder: "We Were" was co-written by country superstar Eric Church, along with Ryan Tyndell and Jeff Hyde. Urban co-produced the track with frequent collaborator Dann Huff, who also contributed to albums such as Graffiti U and Ripcord.

"I like the idea that life just happens," Urban adds of the song's message. "At some point, in the moment or not, you just gotta go with it."

In addition to this new single, Urban also recently shared a cover of Foy Vance's "Burden," which he debuted at the 2019 ACM Awards. His most recent studio album is 2018's Graffiti U.

See Keith Urban + More Country Stars Then and Now