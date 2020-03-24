https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=512502232745403

Keith Urban's second virtual concert of the month included a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who died Friday night (March 20), at the age of 81. The country superstar honored the late music icon with a cover of one of his most famous songs, "The Gambler."

Urban's tribute to Rogers begins about 15 minutes into the video above. "I grew up playing a lot of his music ... and, I mean, it's hard to narrow down to one song ... but his solo songs -- so many great ones -- and I wanted to do this one, probably the most iconic around the world," Urban shared before playing "The Gambler."

Urban encouraged fans watching at home to sing along, as it had been quite a while since he'd played the song live. Still, Urban nailed the cover.

Rogers is survived by his wife, Wanda Miller, and their two children, along with three other children from previous marriages. As Rogers died during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, his family is planning a small, private service for the time being; however, per a statement, they "look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."

LOOK: Kenny Rogers Through the Years

Urban's Monday night (March 23) Facebook Live show was his second in two weeks, while much of the United States is being asked to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. This time around, he played from his home studio, whereas his first set occurred in his warehouse space. His wife, actor Nicole Kidman, was on hand for both sets, dancing around and acting as a roadie of sorts in between songs.

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11 -- over 335,000 cases of the disease and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

Dozens of country artists have postponed or canceled tour dates due to the pandemic. Additionally, major festivals and events -- including Stagecoach and the 2020 ACM Awards -- have been pushed back to the fall.

Quarantine Tunes: Country Songs to Discover While You're Stuck at Home