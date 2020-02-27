Keith Urban's next album is coming, he proved Thursday morning (Feb. 27), with the release of a brand-new single. Readers can press play above to hear "God Whispered Your Name."

Listeners will hear light jazz and R&B influences, and a bit of gospel inspiration, in Urban's newest song, written by Chris August, Shy Carter, James Slater and Micah Carter. Urban and Dan McCarroll co-produced the track, which features organ courtesy of Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

Urban debuted "God Whispered Your Name" one week prior to its release, during Universal Music Group Nashville's annual luncheon and artist showcase at the 2020 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. It's a flirty, bouncy ode to the kind of love that comes along and changes everything.

An email to country radio programmers about "God Whispered Your Name" calls the song Urban's first single from a new, not-yet-announced album. Urban's last album, Graffiti U, arrived in 2018, but in 2019, he released "We Were," a new single co-written by Eric Church.

Urban followed "God Whispered Your Name" with a big announcement: He'll be hosting the 2020 ACM Awards this spring. The annual awards show is set for April 5 in Las Vegas, Nev. Urban is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year.