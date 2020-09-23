Katie Pruitt confronts society's complacency -- her own included -- in her new song "Look the Other Way." The singer-songwriter dropped the timely new tune on Wednesday (Sept. 23); press play above to listen.

"Look the Other Way" tackles gentrification, crooked politicians and police violence in each of its three verses. "Are we heartless or are we numb?" Pruitt asks.

"And I get pissed / When people tell me, 'That's the way it is' / As if that's all that they know how to say," she sings in the chorus. "When you walk past / Do you even stop and ask? / Or have you learned to look the other way?"

""Look the Other Way" deals with the ongoing issue of complacency and how we all play a role in it. I wanted to confront that complacency head on, both culturally and within myself," Pruitt explains. "We have two choices when we witness evil being done: We can look the other way, or we can ask ourselves what we can do to stop it."

"Look the Other Way" is Pruitt's first new music since Expectations, her debut album, released in February via Rounder Records. The album takes listeners through her coming-of-age story and changing perspective on love; she spent four years on the project, which each song representing a pivotal moment in her personal history.

Pruitt is nominated for Emerging Artist of the Year at the 2020 Americana Honors & Awards. The awards show was recently postponed from Sept. 16 to a to-be-determined date.