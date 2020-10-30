Kane Brown's wife and daughter are his muses in his new "Worship You" music video. Katelyn, married to the singer since October of 2018, and Kingsley Rose, who turned one year old on Thursday (Oct. 29), star in the new clip, released on Friday (Oct. 30).

Brown kept the concept for his new music video simple: Dapperly dressed, he strolls through some truly gorgeous scenery singing his lyrics. Katelyn also appears throughout — Brown's somewhat in pursuit of her, in fact — in a stunning, flowing, emerald-colored dress.

About midway through the video, Baby Kingsley appears in her mama's arms, in an adorable green dress of her own. By the final chorus, the family has reunited in a vast field, cuddling each other and their darling daughter as the song's final strings fade out.

Brown and his songwriting and production team add traditional country instrumentation to a synth beat in "Worship You," a song that's lyrically progressive yet still sounds classic. The singer announced it as a single, appropriately, on Oct. 12, his second wedding anniversary.

"Worship You" comes from Brown's recent EP, Mixtape, Vol. 1. It's already a Top 30 country hit.

