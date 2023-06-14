When Kane Brown's wife Katelyn misses one of his shows, he has to improvise when it's time to sing their duet "Thank God." Recently, the star enlisted the help of a young fan to sing his bride's lyrics, and the crowd was loving it.

"Just watch," Brown writes on social media alongside a video of a young girl slaying Katelyn's verse.

Brown gave her the spotlight as she sang the words to a roaring crowd. The "Bury Me in Georgia" hitmaker danced around as his duet partner stole the show. Fans flooded the comments of his social media post, applauding the performance.

"She'll remember that moment for the rest of her life!" one writes, while another notes, "You have no idea of the lives you change by doing the sweet things you do, Kane."

Even the young girl's mother jumped into the conversation, saying: "Thank you for giving my baby this moment! She is still talking about how you made her dream come true!"

She also shared her own video of the once-in-a-lifetime moment, noting that this Kane Brown show was her daughter's first concert, too.

It's likely the duet took place on Brown's final tour stop, at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood, Colo., on June 10. Wife Katelyn was not able to be at the show that day, due to the couple's daughter Kingsley's first dance recital, which fell on the same day.

Brown wrapped the Drunk or Dreaming Tour on Saturday (June 10). Up next, he plans on spending more time with his family. He revealed that the couple has purchased a vacation home in Florida, which they intend to use for more quality time with Kingsley and their other daughter, Kodi.

"We just bought a Florida home, so we're gonna go down," he tells ET Online. "The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we're gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories."