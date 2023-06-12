Kane Brown's daughter Kingsley may follow in her father's footsteps one day, into entertainment. The 3-year-old looked very comfortable on stage during her vert first dance recital, in video shared by her mom.

Katelyn Brown posted the adorable video on social media. She helps Kingsley get ready — the little girl sits on the bathroom counter in her robe, eagerly waiting for her mom to do her makeup.

The next clips show Brown's oldest daughter twirling and hopping like a ballerina before prancing around the stage with her fellow performers.

The young star-in-the-making also posed for photos after the show, with her mom and a big bouquet of pink and white roses. Unfortunately, Kane Brown was unable to attend the show — he was in Colorado for a stop on his Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

"So proud of my baby at her first recital ... I’m officially a dance mom," Katelyn writes alongside her posts.

"And I wasn't there," Brown writes in the comments, confirming his absence.

The Browns welcomed Kingsley in Oct. 15, 2019, just days after their first wedding anniversary on Oct. 12. The couple are also parents to daughter Kodi, who arrived Dec. 30, 2021.

The pair opted to keep their second pregnancy a secret until their daughter was born, which proved to be more difficult than they expected.

"It was crazy, man. I had to stay off social media, because people were sending us stuff. So we had, like, bags that said 'Kodi' on it, new bassinets that Kingsley is too big for. And we would do videos, we would have to see what was in the background to make sure. It was insane," Brown told the Bobby Bones Show at the time. "So I was like, 'I'm just not gonna post.'"

"She'd wear baggy clothes, but if you got close to her, you could kinda tell that she had a belly," Brown continues. "If I saw a fan that I knew was gonna recognize me, I would, like, stand on that side of her, and I would have her pushing the stroller, just to do whatever I could to block her."