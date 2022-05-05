Kailey Nicole Shares Dreamy ‘Casamigos’ in Time for Cinco de Mayo [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicole Galinson

Multi-talented country newcomer Kailey Nicole has cut her teeth in several facets of the entertainment industry, including TV and film. But after a college education at the University of South California’s Music Business Program, she knew she had to pursue one of her biggest passions and dreams: singing country music. So, she made the move to Music City and began working on her craft as a singer-songwriter. With several songs released recently with award-winning producer Mikel Blue (Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz, OneRepublic), Nicole is sharing her newest song, “Casamigos,” just in time for Cinco de Mayo, and The Boot has your exclusive first-listen of it!

Drinking songs are fairly common country music, but what makes Nicole’s latest offering stand out is its narrative style and subject matter - Casamigos. On this track, the singer delightful personifies her favorite tequila and recounts how it’s been her steadfast companion.

“You treat me right can turnaround any night / You don’t play hard to get and you love all my friends, get along with all my friends / I was a wallflower ‘til you showed me the power of back to back shooters in a crowded room / Climbing on a table cuz you told me to,” Nicole proclaims proudly in a verse, before delivering the buoyant chorus.

“Casamigos - been so good for my ego / It’s the only drink that takes me up / Salt and Lime burning love / Me and my migo - n tequila tuxedos / Lookin like a dozen diamonds in this town / Rolling high til we close it down / But That’s fine - that’s how it goes- with Casamigos,” she sings over a breezy, summery melody accompanied by an acoustic guitar, steel guitar, guiro, and other percussive instruments.

Recalling the songwriting process, Nicole tells The Boot, “When I walked into my write with Kylie Hughes, I said, ‘What if we wrote a love song to Casamigos?' We hit the ground running from there!"

“As the song says, I had a few too many times going out with the wrong kind of kinds...if you know what I mean,” she adds in jest. “But Casamigos is my tried and true so that's where the inspiration came from.”

While “Casamigos” may be a new song, the Las Vegas native reveals that it was actually written close to a year ago.

“We wrote this one last July with all the summer vibes and I have been patiently waiting for the warm weather to return to release this one!” shares the singer, who also admits to loving her tequila sodas “with a splash of pineapple” on Cinco de Mayo.

“Casamigos” is the latest release from Nicole following her Blue-produced songs "She Gone," "Two of a Kind" and "Tell Me.” Listen to “Casamigos” above before it drops on Friday (May 6).

