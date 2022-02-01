Jeremy Ivey Takes His Own Path in ‘Orphan Child’ [LISTEN]

Singer-songwriter Jeremy Ivey recently announced his third full-length record, Invisible Pictures, due out on March 11. To coincide with the news, he also debuted his autobiographical single "Orphan Child," an existentialist track that references his own experience being raised by foster parents.

In the track, Ivey calls himself a “nomad” and a “transient,” a man without a home. But that, he reckons, is for the better.

“This place is as good as any / And I’ve been to so many / I am an orphan child / Yeah I’m an orphan / But I’m better on my own.”

Through the bouncy tune, Ivey manages to navigate hardships and broken relationships with a lot of optimism, and the music lends itself to that hope.

“This is the kind of songwriting I’ve always been drawn to,” Ivey said in a statement. “The perpetual motion, the intricate melodies, the sprawling arrangements. This album is the real me.”

Take a listen to “Orphan Child” below:

Ivey has a busy spring schedule planned in support of Invisible Pictures, including a lengthy tour schedule as the support act for Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs. You can find a full list of his upcoming tour dates below, or visit Jeremy Ivey's official website for additional ticketing info.

Jeremy Ivey 2022 Tour Dates:

March 9 -- Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 11 -- Gainesville, Fla. @ High Dive

March 12 -- Gainesville, Fla. @ High Dive

March 15 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 17 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ World Cafe Live

March 19 -- Allston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

March 20 -- Allston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

March 23 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 25 -- Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 26 -- Ridgefield, Conn. @ Ridgefield Playhouse

March 28 -- Alexandria, Va. @ Birchmere Music Hall

March 30 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Hi-Fi

March 31 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Hi-Fi

April 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

April 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Music Cafe