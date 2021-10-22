Jenny Tolman's Texas two-step was inspired by a few Texas tour stops and a sassy comment to her boyfriend. The country singer is releasing "I Know Some Cowboys" as the first taste of an upcoming album.

Guitars, fiddle, steel and B3 organ drive a rhythm that carries Tolman as she tells her man to step up or step aside. "And if there's anyone who can give you a run for your run-of-the-mill / I know some cowboys down in Texas that will," she sings.

Tolman says the origins of the song lie in a run of shows she did in cities including New Braunfels, Dallas, San Antonio and the Woodlands, Texas.

"And everywhere I went, there would be cowboys opening the doors for me, carrying my gear, tipping their hats … on and on," she shares. "So, when I came home, I said to my sweetheart and producer, Dave Brainard, 'Honey, you better step it up! 'Cause I know some cowboys!'"

Shots fired.

Actually, Tolman says she and Brainard just joke like that, and he stuck around to be a big part of this song and her life today. Bill Whyte helped them pen "I Know Some Cowboys," a song that she considers a favorite to play live, "because I like to show that girls can play honky-tonk songs, too."

For her next album, Tolman is aiming for 2022 and promising real-life storytelling and songs that fit her lively concerts. Her fans may recognize this song from live shows past, but now that it's officially released, the singer is sure to attract a few new followers, eager to dig into her catalog.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app