JD Shelburne Puts a Country Spin on Christmas Classic ‘Away in a Manger’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

JD Shelburne can still remember the days when he was just a little kid standing amongst the big pews of his hometown Baptist church singing the Christmas classic "Away in a Manger."

"It was one of the first songs I learned the words to," explains Shelburne during an interview with The Boot. "Christmas music developed a strong passion in me during my early childhood years. It is one of my all-time favorite songs. I grew up singing this song in church and I know the fans will love my version."

Indeed, Shelburne's version of "Away in a Manger" gives the 1882 Christmas classic a whole new sound while keeping its sweet and spiritual tone. Premiering exclusively on The Boot, Shelburne's version of "Away in a Manger" certainly stands out from the multiple covers released this time of the year.

"There are so many classic Christmas songs, but this one has been on repeat through my entire childhood," says the Kentucky native. "I wanted to put my own little "country feel" on this recording and I'm proud of the way it turned out in studio. I know the fans will love this version."

“Away in a Manger” serves as Shelburne’s second Christmas single to be released this year, following his rendition of the 1945 holiday classic “The Christmas Song.”

You can learn more about Shelburne and find a full list of his upcoming tour dates at his official website.