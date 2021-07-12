Jason Isbell's annual Ryman Auditorium residency is returning in 2021. The singer-songwriter and his band, the 400 Unit, will play eight shows at the historic Nashville venue in October.

Isbell and the 400 Unit's Ryman residency will begin on Oct. 15. The seven other shows are scheduled for Oct. 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23 and 24. Full details are below.

Amanda Shires — solo artist, member of the 400 Unit, one-fourth of the Highwomen and Isbell's wife — will open the first show. The seven remaining dates featuring Black women as the opening acts: Brittney Spencer, Mickey Guyton, Amythyst Kiah, Shemekia Copeland, Allison Russell, Joy Oladokun and Adia Victoria, respectively.

All eight of Isbell and the 400 Unit's Ryman Auditorium concerts will go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 16) at 10AM CT. A pre-sale is available beginning on Tuesday (July 13) at 10AM CT. Fans can visit JasonIsbell.com for more details.

Isbell has a full slate of 2021 tour dates on his calendar in addition to his eight Ryman shows. It'll be his first time touring in support of his newest album, Reunions, which he and his band released in May of 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit's 2021 Ryman Auditorium Residency Dates:

Oct. 15 — with Amanda Shires

Oct. 16 — with Brittney Spencer

Oct. 17 — with Mickey Guyton

Oct. 19 — with Amythyst Kiah

Oct. 20 — with Shemekia Copeland

Oct. 22 — with Allison Russell

Oct. 23 — with Joy Oladokun

Oct. 24 — with Adia Victoria

